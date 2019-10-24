Bicycle Across Missouri announces 2020 Route in Southeast Missouri

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Life Magazine is bringing it’s Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) to Southeast Missouri in 2020.
The sixth annual five-day recreational ride across Missouri will be hosted overnight by Popar Bluff, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Farmington, and Ste. Genevieve.
The race will start on June 1 in Poplar Bluff. Racers will peddle through the Mississippi Delta, and head toward Sikeston.
On June 2, the racers will ride to Crowley’s Ridge and finish the day in Cape Girardeau.
The next leg, is on June 3. The route passes by Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial on ending the day in Perryville.
The fourth day, June 4, riders will traverse Mark Twain National Forest before entering Farmington.
On June 5, the last day of the race, riders will pass several wineries and breweries on the way to Ste. Genevieve.
“We’ll be riding through some of the most scenic and diverse terrain in Missouri. Our longer ride days are mostly flat, and the climbing days are shorter mileage days,” says Greg Wood, Big Bam Director.
The ride through Southeast Missouri will include samplings of local food and locally produced wine, beer and distilled products.
Cyclists can stop at restaurants and other businesses along the way.
Big BAM would like local groups and citizens to come out, and set up stands along the route.
It is a good opportunity to raise funds for their nonprofit groups with food and refreshment stands.
Big BAM races has typically attracted around 500 riders from more than 30 states and other countries.
Big BAM is a fully supported ride, which includes a camping area each night, gear transport, hot showers, water and relief stations every 10 to 15 miles, SAG support, and bicycle mechanics.
There is a concert every night that is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit BigBAMRide.com.
The sponsor of the event, Missouri Life magazine, is the state’s largest paid circulation travel and lifestyle magazine.
