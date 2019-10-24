Child hit by vehicle at Piggott school

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at Piggott Elementary School, according to the school’s superintendent.
Piggott Superintendent Barry DeHart said the elementary school student ran out behind a bus and was struck. The child, whose name was not released, was conscious, awake and talking.
DeHart said the child only had scratches, the vehicle was going about 10 mph when the child was struck and that a family member was there before the ambulance arrived on scene.
