Chlorine leakage drill preps first responders

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould area first responders had a chlorine leak response drill Thursday to prepare themselves in case of an emergency.
Paragould Fire and Police Departments, Greene County Rescue Squad, water treatment personnel, and emergency management personnel were at the training session.
The drill involved cylinders holding 4,000 pounds of chlorine are stored at the Paragould Water Treatment Plant.
The chlorine is used to treat and disinfect drinking water for the city.
The training keeps everyone familiar with the process and equipment used to stop a chlorine leak.
Safety and training specialist for Paragould Light Water and Cable Bill McCracken says it’s all about keeping Paragould safe.
“The reason we train is in the event of a leak,” he says, “We’re able to in as quickly as possible, as safely as possible and get that leak stopped before it gets out into the public.”
The Paragould Water Treatment Plant has never seen a major leak and they hope to keep it that way.
