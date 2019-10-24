Club works to place kids’ park downtown

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould’s Kiwanis Club is working hard to see a new park added to downtown Paragould.
Children have always been the focus of the club and the park they’re hoping to add will revolve around child play.
Kiwanis Club of Paragould is working to secure property in the area on Emerson Street. President Robbie Young says they want to make an impact that can be seen for a long time.
“A park and playground, it can be there for years and years down the road,” he says.
The idea will involve three areas in the park. A playground area will hold swings and outdoor musical instruments.
A green area will have a stage at the end of it with availability to an outdoor movie venue. An adult area will have tables, a water wall, and a lounger section.
Young says he wants to see progress made downtown.
“Making you want to stop, making you want to get out, check it out, take your kids there,” he says. “That’s really what we want to try to achieve.”
The project is in its beginning stages. Kiwanis Club of Paragould has to secure property, grant money and funding for the park to become a reality.
