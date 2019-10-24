Henderson State board votes to join A-State System

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A merger between the Arkansas State University System and Henderson State University will provide a key opportunity for both universities to grow into the future, officials from both universities said Thursday.
According to a media release from the A-State System, the Henderson State University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to join the A-State System and continue with developing a merger agreement.
Officials said the merger is subject to approval by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, the state Higher Learning Commission and the state legislature.
However, A-State System President Chuck Welch said officials are hopeful that the transition can be finalized no later than Jan. 1, 2021. Earlier this year, the Henderson board signed a memorandum of understanding to allow A-State provide certain operational support services to Henderson.
The Henderson board also voted to keep its name and its mascot - the Reddies - if they become part of the A-State System and agreed to seek outside counsel to finalize the merger agreement, the media release noted.
Both A-State and Henderson State officials said they were optimistic about the merger.
“We are enthusiastic about the decision of the Henderson State board to join the ASU System family,” Welch said. “We know system affiliation wasn’t an easy decision and pledge to do everything we can to honor Henderson’s rich tradition and mission of service to students. I’m confident that affiliation with the ASU System would strengthen Henderson, our institutions and all of higher education in Arkansas.”
“I’m really pleased that Henderson State University will maintain its name, unique traditions and history as we serve the next generation of Reddies,” Acting President and General Counsel of Henderson State University Elaine Kneebone said. “We look forward to working with the ASU System on the merger agreement.”
Henderson State University was created in 1890 and has nearly 65 undergraduate and graduate programs at the Arkadelphia, Ark., campus, officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.