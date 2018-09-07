High Rain Chances Through Saturday

It’s going to be a wet next 36 hours across Region 8. Light rain will spread across most of Region 8 by the afternoon. Football Friday Night looks wet and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy throughout the day and overnight. Wind gusts near or above 30 mph are possible Saturday morning. Rain will continue on Saturday with heavy rain possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will be tricky. 1-2 inches for most, but some could pick up as much as 2-4 inches of rain by Saturday evening. No severe weather is expected. We dry out Sunday and Monday with another storm system rolling in for mid to late next week. More rain will be possible and potentially winter-like air.