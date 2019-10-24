How to prevent carbon monoxide leaks at home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With winter coming, it’s important to know how to avoid carbon monoxide leaks in your home.
According to Chief Travis Hollis with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, there’s a spike in carbon monoxide related calls when the temperature drops, so now’s the time to check on things before you run into an issue.
“Yeah absolutely can be deadly,” said Chief Hollis, “You don’t know it’s there unless you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home which needs to be installed lower in your house.”
He said it’s best to install one detector in the living room and one down a hallway. Also, get your fuel-fired appliances inspected. Lastly, do not leave your car running inside the garage with the garage door closed.
“If you feel like you have the flu without no fever, that’s one of the things you need to start thinking about is maybe I have carbon monoxide poisoning," said Chief Hollis.
And those symptoms get worse. The main culprits, fuel-fired appliances like fireplaces, space heaters, and gas stoves. Chief Hollis said the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to 11 carbon monoxide incidents over the past year.
“If your carbon monoxide detector does go off you do need to call 911. It will not automatically call 911 unless you have an alarm system," said Chief Hollis.
