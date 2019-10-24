Jail to resume inmate visitation

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - More than four months after closing its doors to the public, the Baxter County Detention Center will soon allow visits to inmates.
A jail expansion project forced the sheriff’s office to temporarily suspend inmate visitation in June.
Sheriff John Montgomery said Thursday, Oct. 24, the new public lobby area is already open with vending machines, a seating area, and a kiosk to deposit money into the accounts of jail inmates.
Visitation will resume on Monday, Oct. 28.
To accommodate the increased inmate population, the visitation schedule is as follows:
- Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Male inmates with last names beginning with A-M
- Tuesday: No visitation
- Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Male inmates with last names beginning with N-Z.
- Thursday: No visitation
- Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Female inmates
- Saturday and Sunday: No visitation
Montgomery said there are a “number of regulations and restrictions concerning visitation,” and urged visitors to review these rules before arriving at the jail. The rules can be found on the sheriff’s office website under “Visitation Times and Rules.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.