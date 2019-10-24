Jonesboro neighborhood association shares concerns about recent shootings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has seen an uptick in violent shootings in the last week and some of those incidents have happened in the West End Neighborhood.
The neighborhood association for that area says it is concerned.
“The West End exemplifies what we consider home, obviously its our neighborhood, but it’s a part of Jonesboro. Jonesboro is our community and this is affecting our entire community,” President of the West End Neighborhood Association Bob Warner said.
According to its Facebook, the West End Neighborhood Association “promotes safety, quality, beauty and vitality” of its neighborhood. The group that includes over 1,700 households and businesses have organized forums, community events and to get added streetlights on the roads.
The president of the association says they applied for the streetlights through grants and had 100 at its peak. Those grants have expired, and the group has to wait a year to reapply.
They do not believe the missing lights are the cause of some of these crimes, but they do say they did see a decline in crime when they had it.
“The resources of our police department are very limited. There are not enough officers to patrol or even investigate these type of things. The community has to be aware, watch what’s going on around them and report anything they see around them that is suspicious to the police department,” Vice President of the Neighborhood Association Jeff Ransone said.
Their other concern is that many landlords in the area are absentee and are taking advantage of their residents by not upkeeping the properties.
The neighborhood association plans to continue to promote safety and quality for the 1,700 plus homes and business in its area. The group holds different events like National Night Out, area clean-ups and they even work closely with MicroSociety Magnet School in the community garden.
“We are all very concerned about this change in our fabric of the neighborhood and really want work closely with the city to [implement] if you see something say something to protect our neighbors and our neighborhood,” Secretary of the West End Neighborhood Association, Mary Warner said.
In the past week or so, Jonesboro police have investigated at least six shootings or shots heard calls.
They include shootings on Arch Street and Vine and Strawn Oct. 16, Neely Drive Oct. 17, State Street Oct. 19 and West Nettleton Avenue Oct. 21; and shots heard on Nisbett Street Oct. 17.
