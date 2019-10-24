Lake Poinsett project update expected next month

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Area residents and people who like to fish will have an opportunity Nov. 12 to learn more about the ongoing renovations at Lake Poinsett State Park.
According to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, the meeting at Calvary Baptist Church, 503 S. Illinois Ave., in Harrisburg will discuss the ongoing renovations at the state park.
The work to replace a water control structure began earlier this year, but a wet spring and summer created some problems with filling the construction site with water.
Also, officials said the pilings on the structure had to be replaced to be earthquake resistant.
While there have been some delays, officials said other aspects of the project have been done.
“The outflow pipe which was partially collapsed has been repaired and relined. We also have completed construction repairs to the outflow headwall behind the dam. Regrading of the emergency spillway is complete and the dam itself has passed all tests from the (United States Geological Survey) which means it will not need any repairs,” AGFC Fisheries Supervisor Brett Timmons said.
Officials will be using a town-hall format for the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
