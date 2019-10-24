Lawrence County E-911 transitioning to digital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawrence County has made several upgrades to its E-911 center.
The biggest change for the office is the transition to a digital radio system.
The digital system will offer better coverage for all of the officers they work with across the county.
E-911 Director Paige Vanbrook said these upgrades will make everything more efficient.
“It’s going to be better communication between the cars and the handhelds and the communication center,” said VanBrook, “It’s just going to help us keep our law enforcement officers safer as they do their job and protect the community.”
They’ve also made upgrades to their radio system and communication consoles.
Vanbrook said the E-911 office will continue using the analog system for the fire departments in the county until they are able to switch to the digital system.
