Lyon College women’s basketball named to NAIA preseason Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A day after the Lyon College women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the American Midwest Conference, the NAIA released its DI Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25 Poll, which had the Scots ranked No. 20 to open up the season. The Scots ended last season at No. 18 in the top 25 poll with a record of 25-8 after making their eighth straight NAIA National Tournament appearance.