Lyon College women’s basketball named to NAIA preseason Top 25

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A day after the Lyon College women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the American Midwest Conference, the NAIA released its DI Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25 Poll, which had the Scots ranked No. 20 to open up the season. The Scots ended last season at No. 18 in the top 25 poll with a record of 25-8 after making their eighth straight NAIA National Tournament appearance.
Lyon earned 89 points and is one of three American Midwest Conference teams in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll. AMC favorite, Freed-Hardeman, sits at the top of the poll, while Columbia College opens up the year ranked ninth in the country.
The Scots will open up their 2019-20 season on Nov. 7 at home against Championship Christian College. The Nov. 7 season opener will tip-off at 6 p.m., and will be this year’s ‘Furry Frenzy Toy Toss Game.’
