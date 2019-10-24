Man suspected of robbing Arkansas convenience store, FBI agents

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man suspected of trying to rob two FBI agents in Memphis faces aggravated robbery charges in Pocahontas.
Police arrested Kenneth Wendell Carter, 37, at his home in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 24, on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
He is suspected along with two other men of robbing T-Ricks, 2611 Hwy. 67 South, at gunpoint.
The alleged incident happened on Oct. 14 at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to a bench warrant filed in Randolph County Circuit Court.
Carter and two other men approached an employee behind the counter, armed with a handgun.
One of the men walked behind the counter and tried to open the register while another pointed the weapon at the employee and stated, “Give me all you got. Don’t make me do it.”
When the worker refused to hand over the cash, the three men left the store in a smaller light-colored SUV.
Sgt. James Jones with the Pocahontas Police Department reviewed the store’s surveillance video and said it showed all three suspects wearing black clothing. One of the men wore a black baseball cap with a “distinctive reflective feature on the brim.”
Jones said security footage obtained from Riverside Express in Pocahontas showed a similar vehicle pull up to that store an hour earlier and a man wearing the same clothing and distinctive baseball cap get out.
According to the warrant, the vehicle’s Missouri license plate indicated it was registered to Carter.
Jones contacted Carter’s probation officer and got his case file, along with his cell phone number.
On Oct. 22, Jones traveled to Memphis where police released video of three men attempting to rob two off-duty FBI agents on Front Street on Oct. 13.
He said the three men were “wearing the same clothing as the aggravated robbery that occurred on Oct. 14 in Pocahontas.”
Jones also observed the distinctive baseball cap with the same reflective feature on the brim.
While in Memphis, Jones said in the warrant he learned that the three were suspected in a robbery in Forrest City on Oct. 13.
Jones forwarded photos from that robbery to Carter’s probation officer who confirmed he was one of the suspects, according to the court documents.
“Based on reviewing all of the videos from Pocahontas and Memphis, and still photographs received from Forrest City police, I was able to determine that Mr. Carter is the suspect that is wearing the distinctive baseball cap with the same reflective feature on the brim,” Jones stated.
Pocahontas police worked in coordination with the Memphis Violent Crimes Unit, Memphis FBI Office, St. Louis police, and the St. Louis FBI Violent Crime Task Force to arrest Carter.
Investigators have leads on the two other suspects, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Pocahontas Police Department at 870-892-9867.
