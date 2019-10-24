New public safety fee for E-911 starts this month

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Public Safety fee on your cell phone bill will go toward helping the E-911 centers in the state.
The fee started statewide this month.
The E-911 surcharge has been renamed the public safety fee, and increased from 0.85 cents to $5 per cell phone line.
The money is divided up between all the E-911 centers in the state, based on the population each center serves.
The money is redistributed through quarterly reimbursement checks that come back to the counties to help fund their local E-911 system.
Lawrence County E-911 Director Paige Vanbrook said they’ve gotten a lot of calls about the charge.
She said it’s all to make sure these centers have funding as they transition to the next generation of E-911.
“This is going to help fund all of the PSAPS in the state with the increased funding that will be needed for the increase and just better public safety for the whole state,” said VanBrook.
VanBrook said the main reason for the new charge is a lack of funding for the E-911 centers.
“911 is not a money-making agency, so a lot of the cost comes from the local government and from the state,” said VanBrook. “There just was not enough money to cover all the public safety answering points in the state.”
The changes all come after the Public Safety Bill was passed this year, you can read more about that here.
