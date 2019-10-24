Oct. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A pleasant start to the day with cloud cover increasing.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The chance of rain increases Friday into Saturday.
Will the rain taper off in time for the A-State game?
News Headlines
A recent uptick in gun violence has residents in one Jonesboro neighborhood taking action.
One Region 8 town hopes the sound of music will get cash registers ringing.
Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Jonesboro Wednesday to welcome a new manufacturing facility that will bring 120 new jobs to the region.
