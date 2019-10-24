One killed in Highway 412 crash

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 412 East in Walnut Ridge, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
James B. Childers Jr., 53, of Walnut Ridge was traveling east in a 2001 Ford Explorer on Highway 412 around 11:50 a.m. Oct. 24 when the crash happened.
The report noted that the Explorer crossed the centerline and went into the path of a 1998 Freightliner, going west.
Brad Smithee, an official with ArDOT, said the crash happened at a road construction site. There is a project in the area to widen more than 14 miles of Highway 412 in Lawrence and Greene counties.
The highway was shut down for over an hour, Smithee said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
