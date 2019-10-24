Riverside Drive closing Thursday through the weekend for RiverArtsFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2019 RiverArtsFest is taking over Riverside Drive this weekend.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, a portion of Riverside Drive will close through Sunday night.
The street will be blocked from Jefferson to Georgia Avenue. Court Avenue, Monroe Avenue, Union Avenue and Beale Street will be closed to through traffic but open to pedestrians.
RiverArtsFest is a street festival featuring fine arts and local music with live artist demonstrations and hands-on art activities for all ages.
Works from more than 180 artists, including some from Memphis, is on display and available for purchase.
The festival is Saturday and Sunday.
Entrances to the RiverArtsFest are at the north end of Riverside at Jefferson, the south end of Riverside at Beale Street and the east side of Riverside at Court, Monroe and Union.
