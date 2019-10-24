2 seriously injured in head-on collision

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two people suffered serious injuries Wednesday when their vehicles collided head-on.
The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. on Highway 53 in Holcomb, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.
Legend D. Horton, 19, of Kennett was southbound when his 2019 Toyota crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Toyota Sienna driven by Jacklin R. Odom, 42, of Holcomb.
Both drivers, who were not wearing seat belts according to the report, suffered serious injuries.
Horton was airlifted to Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis. An ambulance transported Odom to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.