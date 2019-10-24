Smart 911 receives upgrades in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A program that allows people to receive alerts during emergencies will now allow people to share information with area emergency managers, officials said Thursday.
According to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the new upgrades to Smart911 can help people get the help they need in an emergency.
Officials said Smart911 is a free service that people can not only use to receive alerts, but to set up safety profiles. Those profiles help detail everything from medical conditions to utilities.
With the new system, people can do the following:
* Power outages - Identify and locate people who depend on electricity including people on ventilators, kidney dialysis or people who use refrigerated medicine.
* Evacuation - Finding people with mobility problems or transportation needs, helping them plan for transportation resources.
* Transportation Interruptions - Helping people with critical medical needs, especially if there is a transportation disruption.
* Shelter Resource Planning - Helping people plan what they need just in case they have to go to an emergency shelter, including information on medical conditions, disabilities, pets and other needs.
People can sign up for the program or safety profiles by going to the Smart911 website or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
