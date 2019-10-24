Walnut Ridge City Council votes to remove tennis courts from park

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Walnut Ridge City Council voted to remove the tennis courts at the city’s park at their council meeting this week.
Mayor Charles Snapp explained the courts just haven’t been maintained, and have become dangerous to play on.
But, if you’re a tennis player don’t worry, they hope to find a solution that works for everyone.
“Hopefully, next spring, we’ll be able to apply for a park grant, get a matching grant and maybe build some new tennis courts,” said Snapp.
Mayor Snapp said they would move the tennis courts to a new area in the park, possibly next to the fishing pond and big pavilion.
Snapp said they might also look into adding a pickleball court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.