With the Census approaching, BBB warns about scams

(KFVS) - Every 10 years, people are asked to fill out the census. The Better Business Bureau officials said this is a prime time for scams.
Consumers are warned to guard their identity against fraudulent requests for their personal information by phone, email or in person.
Census forms are already printing.
They will hit mailboxes in the spring of 2020.
BBB officials said in areas where mail workers can’t go, Census workers will go door-to-door.
As an important note, BBB officials said Census workers will never ask for you Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers.
They do not ask for donations, give gifts or ask you to pay money for the Census.
Here are a few more tips from the BBB:
- You can ease your suspicions about emails or an unknown phone number by calling the government agency directly they claim to be with or checking the government agency’s website.
- Don’t click on links in an unexpected email – type the official URL into your browser or do a web search to find the right website.
- The official website of the Census Bureau is census.gov; the homepage for the 2020 Census is 2020census.gov.
- Don’t click, download or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.
- Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails.
- Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.
- Report a scam to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.
The Census Bureau is not allowed to share your answers with another agency, group or individual.
The Census determines how the federal government shares its budget and how many seats your state has in the House of Representatives.
