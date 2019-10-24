Woman wins $100,000 with $5 scratchers ticket

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 24, 2019 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 9:15 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff woman is $100,000 richer following a stop at a local convenience store.

She bought the winning ticket for $5 at Rick’s 66, 1114 International St. in Poplar Bluff.

Melissa Bliss won the cash playing a “$500 Frenzy” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. (Source: Missouri Lottery)

According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Bliss is just one of several players in Butler County to win more than $6.6 million in prizes this fiscal year.

