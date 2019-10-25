Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to Coastal Carolina

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State soccer team dropped a 2-1 contest to Coastal Carolina Friday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
Following the loss, the Red Wolves fell to 8-5-3 on the year and 4-2-3 in the Sun Belt Conference while the Chanticleers improved to 6-8-2 on the season and 4-4-1 in the league.
Manchester, Mo. native Sarah Sodoma lead Arkansas State offensively, as she took four shots on the match while Julianna Coates added two. Olivia Smith, Abby Harris, Victoria McIntosh and Haley Husted each took a shot apiece in the contest.
In the 82nd minute, Arkansas State equalized (1-1) the match when Sarah Sodoma took a corner kick which landed just inches away from the net. Julianna Coates then found and controlled the ball before taking a perfect shot that found the back of the net.
Webster Groves, Mo. native Megan McClure made five saves on the match as Coastal Carolina’s Ky Hudson registered three.
The Chanticleers took an 1-0 advantage over the Red Wolves in the 54th minute when Gabby Smychynsky found the back of the net as Hannah Miller was credited with the assist. Coastal Carolina built a 2-1 advantage in the 88th minute on a goal by Mackenzie Gibbs.
Arkansas State will return to action Sunday, Oct. 27 when it hosts Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
