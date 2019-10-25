Arkansas women cruise in exhibition opener over Pittsburg State

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Hogs, pouring in 26 points in just over 30 minutes played. Dungee was ultra-efficient in the exhibition opener, going 10-14 from the field. She was also solid from the free throw line, where she went 5-6 on the night. Redshirt junior Amber Ramirez shined in her Arkansas debut, going for 23 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. She also dished four assists and had two steals.