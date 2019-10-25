College Gameday may be option for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s been a lot of talk lately about the possibility of ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Memphis next weekend when the 25th-ranked Tigers football team hosts 16th-ranked SMU at the Liberty Bowl.
Both may have to win this week for a chance to make that happen.
The 6-1 Tigers play at Tulsa Saturday. The 7-0 Mustangs were on the road at Houston on Thursday night in American Athletic Conference Action.
SMU was in control for much of this contest. The Ponies get the big run for the touchdown off the wildcat to try in put it away, up 13 late in the 4th. But the Cougars won’t die. Houston, down to its last gasp, gets a crazy sideline-to-sideline formation to work with the pop pass up the middle that goes for a 96 yard touchdown. They also hit the 2 point conversion to make it a 3-point game.
But that’s as close as they can get. SMU goes on to win it and remain unbeaten at 8-0. Final Score, 34-31.
