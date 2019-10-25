College Gameday may be option for Memphis

SMU was in control for much of this contest. The Ponies get the big run for the touchdown off the wildcat to try in put it away, up 13 late in the 4th. But the Cougars won’t die. Houston, down to its last gasp, gets a crazy sideline-to-sideline formation to work with the pop pass up the middle that goes for a 96 yard touchdown. They also hit the 2 point conversion to make it a 3-point game.