FFN Game of the Week preview: Searcy
7-0 Searcy looks to keep their undefeated season alive on Friday night against Jonesboro. (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | October 24, 2019 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 9:05 PM

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East showdown. 7-0 Searcy hosts 5-2 Jonesboro in our Game of the Week. The Lions and Hurricane will face off Friday at 7:00pm at Lions Stadium

Matthew Schwartz visited Lions practice on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s one of nearly about 16 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 25th

Game of the Week: Jonesboro at Searcy

Valley View at GCT

Batesville at Blytheville

Westside at Rivercrest

Highland at Gosnell

Cave City at Brookland

Pocahontas at Trumann

Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge

Hoxie at Manila

