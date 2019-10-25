FFN Game of the Week preview: Searcy

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East showdown. 7-0 Searcy hosts 5-2 Jonesboro in our Game of the Week. The Lions and Hurricane will face off Friday at 7:00pm at Lions Stadium
Matthew Schwartz visited Lions practice on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s one of nearly about 16 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 25th
Game of the Week: Jonesboro at Searcy
Valley View at GCT
Batesville at Blytheville
Westside at Rivercrest
Highland at Gosnell
Cave City at Brookland
Pocahontas at Trumann
Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge
Hoxie at Manila
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.