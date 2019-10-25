Football Friday Night (10/25/19)

By Chris Hudgison | October 25, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:59 PM

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East clash. 7-0 Searcy hosts 5-2 Jonesboro in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Lion Stadium.

[ FFN Game of the Week preview: Jonesboro ]

[ FFN Game of the Week preview: Searcy ]

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he’ll have highlights and postgame reaction on FFN. It’s one of 16 games we’re spotlighting.

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

SEE ALL OCTOBER 25TH SCORES HERE

CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 6A EAST | 5A EAST | 3-4A | 2-4A | 3-3A | 2-3A | 6-2A | 3-2A

Football Friday Night - October 25th

Game of the Week: Jonesboro at Searcy

Valley View at Greene County Tech

Wynne at Paragould

Batesville at Blytheville

Westside at Rivercrest

Highland at Gosnell

Cave City at Brookland

Pocahontas at Trumann

Bald Knob at Riverview

Osceola at Piggott

Corning at Newport

Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge

Hoxie at Manila

McCrory at Salem

Earle at Hazen

Kennett at Sikeston

FFN Superlatives (Hit of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

