Football Friday Night (10/25/19)

Week 9 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East clash. 7-0 Searcy hosts 5-2 Jonesboro in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Lion Stadium.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he’ll have highlights and postgame reaction on FFN. It’s one of 16 games we’re spotlighting.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 25th
Game of the Week: Jonesboro at Searcy
Valley View at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Paragould
Batesville at Blytheville
Westside at Rivercrest
Highland at Gosnell
Cave City at Brookland
Pocahontas at Trumann
Bald Knob at Riverview
Osceola at Piggott
Corning at Newport
Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge
Hoxie at Manila
McCrory at Salem
Earle at Hazen
Kennett at Sikeston
FFN Superlatives (Hit of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)
