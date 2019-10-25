High school student dies after crashing into a tree during storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s storms left a path of destruction across the city of Memphis and other areas in the Mid-South. Among the destruction, a 16-year-old high school student was involved in a crash that ultimately led to his death.
Shamar Hoyer was on his way to school driving westbound near Walnut Grove Road and Walnut Trace Drive when the side tires of his vehicle hit a curb and then struck a tree, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Memphis police arrived on the scene around 7:45 a.m. on Monday to find the 16-year-old in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A GoFundMe has been set up by family for support.
