JPD will help get rid of your unwanted drugs

JPD will help get rid of your unwanted drugs
They will accept anything that is considered prescription drugs. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Miranda Reynolds | October 25, 2019 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 5:13 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local law enforcement will be placed throughout Jonesboro to help collect unwanted medications.

Jonesboro Police Department is taking part in the National Drug Take-Back event.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, JPD will be in various areas of Jonesboro from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- Both Walmart Neighborhood Markets at Creek Drive and Harrisburg Road.

- Sam’s Club on Caraway Road.

They will accept anything that is considered prescription drugs. Vitamins can be thrown in the trash.

Drugs can be put into a zip-lock bag without the bottles. Needles are not accepted under any circumstance.

JPD’s dropbox is available year-round. If you have a large amount, the desk sergeant inside JPD is available for assistance.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.