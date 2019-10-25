JPD will help get rid of your unwanted drugs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local law enforcement will be placed throughout Jonesboro to help collect unwanted medications.
Jonesboro Police Department is taking part in the National Drug Take-Back event.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, JPD will be in various areas of Jonesboro from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Both Walmart Neighborhood Markets at Creek Drive and Harrisburg Road.
- Sam’s Club on Caraway Road.
They will accept anything that is considered prescription drugs. Vitamins can be thrown in the trash.
Drugs can be put into a zip-lock bag without the bottles. Needles are not accepted under any circumstance.
JPD’s dropbox is available year-round. If you have a large amount, the desk sergeant inside JPD is available for assistance.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.