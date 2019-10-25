Kids get hands-on and active at A-State Museum’s STEM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of kids donned gloves and goggles to get an up-close look at chemical reactions, bones and brains.
A-State’s STEM Fest had the Arkansas State University Museum packed with various displays giving kids the opportunity to play while learning.
Curator of Education Jill Kary says kids learn by playing and doing.
“Learning is fun,” she says. “If you apply yourself and if you really want to do it, you can find a fun way to learn anything you like.”
About 800 children attended Friday’s event and learned about science, technology, engineering and math.
