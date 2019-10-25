Local animal rescue needs help fostering dogs during intake hold

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Love For Animals rescue is currently on an intake hold because they aren’t able to move their dogs out fast enough.
ALFA rescues dogs that are in line to be euthanized due to overflowing shelters, as well as abused or injured animals.
They transport the animals to northern states where there’s usually more of a demand.
Northern states have more strict laws on spaying and neutering animals, and that means fewer animals are in shelters and available for adoption.
With so many southern rescues moving dogs north, that means fewer dogs are chosen from each organization.
Michelle Harris is a lead volunteer for ALFA, she said they probably won’t be able to take in more dogs until November.
“It’s unfortunate that we do have this problem issue but there’s not a lot of laws here down in the South that they have up North, which is why we run into so many problems like this,” said Harris.
ALFA is able to hold 20 dogs at their rescue, and are currently overflowing with 24 dogs.
You can help ALFA through donations by visiting their website here.
Their biggest needs right now are fosters or adopters.
If you’re interested in becoming a foster or looking to adopt an animal, you can apply through their website.
Harris said another way you could help is by simply sharing their Facebook page or their posts on social media.
