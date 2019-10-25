20 local nonprofits receive thousands of dollars

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local nonprofits such as Stop the Bleeding and even a local Jonesboro school received money to save lives and help students.
A total of 20 nonprofits in Jonesboro received $43,000 to continue their efforts in Jonesboro.
Stop the Bleeding received $5,000 for tourniquet training. Jonesboro Public Schools received money for vape detectors to help reduce student vaping.
The Craighead County Community Foundation awarded the money and grants committee chairman Bill Harrison says the organizations need all the help that they can get.
“Each of these Jonesboro organizations is not for profits that struggle to get funding in any way that they can so the amount of money that we can give them helps achieve their organizations’ objectives,” he says.
Harrison says the Craighead County Community Foundation has done a lot of good for a lot of different agencies with the awards.
