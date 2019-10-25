Man arrested in attempted carjacking, break-in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple charges after Jonesboro police say he tried to rob someone in an attempted carjacking as well as a break-in earlier this year.
Bobby Clark, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt, aggravated assault, breaking or entering-building or structure and theft $1,000 or less from a building after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
On the attempted carjacking case, Jonesboro police heard from the victim Sept. 16.
The victim told police he was driving down Parker Road when a black car forced him off the road.
“The victim said that a masked male subject exited the vehicle and tried to break his window. The masked suspect then produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim, while yelling at the victim to get out of the car,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Police also spoke with another witness about the case.
The witness told police that Clark was driving the vehicle, forced the witness off the road with the intention of robbing the victim of several thousand dollars.
That witness provided details as to where, how and who was involved; while two other eyewitnesses helped to verify the account, police said.
Jonesboro police later found the vehicle they believe was involved in the attempted carjacking.
“The suspect vehicle was located which had damage consistent with the incident which Bobby Clark had recently been written a citation in,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “During an interview with Bobby Clark, he admitted to being in the suspect vehicle when the victim was forced off of the roadway and that someone got out of the vehicle with a gun to rob the victim.”
On the break-in case, Jonesboro police said they were investigating a series of vehicle break-ins when they got word Sept. 25 about a break-in at a burned residence in the 2300 block of Westmenster Way.
Police believe jewelry, game consoles and clothing were taken in the break-in.
The items were later found in a storage unit, while two rings were found in the search of a vehicle, police said.
A $75,000 bond was set for Clark on the attempted carjacking case and was released on his own recognizance on the break-in case.
Clark will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
