NEA cities, counties receive grant money from AEDC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Nearly two dozen area cities and counties will be receiving funding to do economic development projects as well as county fair building work, state officials said Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and officials with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced 78 communities and counties statewide received $8.8 million in funding this year.
The grants, officials said, are part of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant Program, Rural Services Block Grants, Rural Community Grants and County Fair Building Grants.
Region 8 communities and counties to receive grants were:
Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant Program
- City of Batesville - $128,200 (Childcare Center)
- City of Caraway - $200,000 (Water Project)
- City of Corning - $192,500 (Drainage)
- City of Earle - $200,000 (Streets)
- Fulton County - $1,000,000 (Water Extension)
- City of McCrory - $176,100 (Public Library)
- City of Osceola - $144,992 (Cultural Center)
- City of Paragould - $200,000 (Homeless Shelter)
- City of Reyno - $200,000 (Water Rehab)
- White County - $200,000 (Child Safety Center)
- City of Wynne - $200,000 (Wastewater Rehab)
Rural Services Block Grant Program
- Marked Tree - $67,500
- Swifton - $29,851
Rural Community Grant Program
- Bay - $15,000
- Bono - $15,000
- Oil Trough - $13,205
- Pangburn Fire Department - $15,000
- Sulphur Rock - $997
County Fair Building Grant Program
- Baxter County - $4,000
- Cleburne County - $4,000
- Fulton County - $3,657.55
- Izard County - $4,000
