Nucor Steel Arkansas opens specialty cold mill complex

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nucor Steel Arkansas celebrated the grand opening of its specialty cold mill complex Friday.
Nucor Steel Arkansas has been working on the $230 million expansion since 2017, and it created over 100 jobs in Mississippi County.
Several state officials were there to celebrate what the newest expansion means for the state.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, R-Ark. said continuing to invest in the steel industry is something that will keep making a positive influence on the local economy.
“There’s just this massive impact beyond just the jobs, but it all starts with growing the good-paying jobs here," said Griffin.
Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Arkansas Jay Henderson said this expansion is big news not only for Northeast Arkansas, but for the state.
“This is the largest steel-producing county in the United States, so we’re very proud of that," said Henderson.
The Special Cold Mill will also allow Nucor to go into new markets they weren’t able to before.
Henderson said this is just the first phase in a multi-phase project.
