Oct. 25: Rainy, cool Football Friday Night

Weather Headlines
Light rain will increase today, covering most of Region 8 by the afternoon.
Football Friday Night looks wet and cool with temperatures in the 50s.
Winds will be a bit breezy as well throughout the day and overnight.
Rain will continue on Saturday with heavy rain possible. Some could pick up as much as 2-4 inches of rain by Saturday evening.
No severe weather is expected.
News Headlines
A Region 8 bank wants to bridge the gap separating the Hispanic community from financial assistance.
A new study from the CDC shows the suicide rate among kids nearly tripled in the last decade. Coming up at 6:04, why the increase and what parents can do to help their children.
Coming up at 6:07, a Region 8 club wants to transform an empty parking lot into a place where families can have some fun together.
A Lawrence County man died Thursday when his SUV hit a semi-truck head-on in a construction site.
Happening later today, Governor Asa Hutchinson travels to Region 8 for the official grand opening of a new plant. Details coming up at 6:51.
