Oct. 25: Rainy, cool Football Friday Night

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 25, 2019 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 5:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Light rain will increase today, covering most of Region 8 by the afternoon.

Football Friday Night looks wet and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Winds will be a bit breezy as well throughout the day and overnight.

Rain will continue on Saturday with heavy rain possible. Some could pick up as much as 2-4 inches of rain by Saturday evening.

No severe weather is expected.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Region 8 Bank Focuses on Hispanic Outreach

A Region 8 bank wants to bridge the gap separating the Hispanic community from financial assistance.

A new study from the CDC shows the suicide rate among kids nearly tripled in the last decade. Coming up at 6:04, why the increase and what parents can do to help their children.

Coming up at 6:07, a Region 8 club wants to transform an empty parking lot into a place where families can have some fun together.

A Lawrence County man died Thursday when his SUV hit a semi-truck head-on in a construction site.

Happening later today, Governor Asa Hutchinson travels to Region 8 for the official grand opening of a new plant. Details coming up at 6:51.

