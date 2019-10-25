Osceola police officer indicted on battery charge

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola police officer is facing a second-degree battery charge after a grand jury indicted him in connection with an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, the grand jury indicted Dakota Dunkin during the session in Osceola.
Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey convened the grand jury Oct. 22, with the jury hearing the case.
“The charge resulted from an officer-involved shooting on April 1, 2019 wherein Pete Denzel Edward, 24, was shot during a traffic stop,” Ellington said.
Second-degree battery is a Class D felony in the state of Arkansas and Dunkin can face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the case, Ellington said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.