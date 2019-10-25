UPDATE: Missing Brookland girl found safe

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities in Craighead County say a missing Brookland girl has been found safe.
Aubry Hauchin, 7, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near Hays Street, east of the railroad tracks, in Brookland.
At 10:40 a.m. Jeff Presley, Craighead County E-911 director, informed the media that the girl, whom he described as autistic and nonverbal, was missing. Region 8 News immediately shared the story online and on our social media sites.
At 10:54 a.m. he sent an update saying she had been found.
