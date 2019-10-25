UPDATE: Missing Brookland girl found safe

UPDATE: Missing Brookland girl found safe
Authorities are searching for Aubry Hauchin who was last seen around 8 a.m. in Brookland. (Source: Craighead County E911)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 25, 2019 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:14 AM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities in Craighead County say a missing Brookland girl has been found safe.

Aubry Hauchin, 7, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near Hays Street, east of the railroad tracks, in Brookland.

At 10:40 a.m. Jeff Presley, Craighead County E-911 director, informed the media that the girl, whom he described as autistic and nonverbal, was missing. Region 8 News immediately shared the story online and on our social media sites.

At 10:54 a.m. he sent an update saying she had been found.

