Region 8 bank strives to serve Hispanic community with new program

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One bank in Batesville says its motto focuses on putting the community first and they are making strides to make sure that community includes the underserved as well.
The First Community Bank in Batesville has launched their Hispanic Outreach Program and it is being overseen by a 12-year veteran of the bank, Bill Oliva.
“I am here to be the bridge that fills those gaps for the community. In doing that, we are helping them in the insurance department, people who have’t had loans before now have the chance to have loans,” Oliva said.
He says he is truly passionate about helping those in the Hispanic community understand loans, insurance, credit cards and more.
He says they have one goal in mind.
“What we are trying to do is help those people better themselves, further themselves in this community and in this state and just help them be better community members and grow their business to the potential it has to grow," Oliva said.
The program started in September and Oliva says they really want to get the word out.
Since then, they have been able to open five new accounts, lend six loans and even help one customer established a limited liability company.
And the good thing about this, you do not have to live in Batesville to receive the assistance.
You can reach Oliva at bill.oliva@firstcommunity.net or at 870-612-3400.
