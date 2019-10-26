Attorney General’s office investigating text messages in state House race, man says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of text messages between a state House candidate and a Lake City planning and zoning committee member over an allegation of a promise to pay a $20,000 scholarship to a family member of the candidate, if the candidate would drop out of the race, has piqued the interest of the Arkansas Attorney General’s office and had another candidate denying any involvement in the situation Friday.
According to a report in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the series of text messages involved Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan and planning and zoning committee member Ty Koons.
The newspaper reported the text messages on Sept. 8 appeared to promise the scholarship if Milligan would drop out of the race and endorse Dr. Cole Peck.
Milligan has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination in District 53, which covers parts of Jonesboro and eastern Craighead County. Also announced candidates are Peck and Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long, both running as Republicans.
Attempts to reach Milligan Friday about the text messages were not successful.
However, Milligan told the newspaper that he believed the texts that were sent to his city-issued cell phone were a joke.
The newspaper also reported that Koons said it was a joke as well.
When reached for comment Friday, Koons said he has known Milligan for over 20 years.
Koons said he made a decision to endorse and support Peck at the beginning of the race, when both Milligan and Peck announced for the seat.
Koons also said he heard from the Attorney General’s office this week about the issue.
“I was questioned this past Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Office for public corruption. I asked how long it would take and they said it could be two to six months and asked if I would be open for a polygraph test and I said yes,” Koons said. “Even during the investigation up until this point, it seemed they were attempting to get something on Cole.”
The Attorney General’s office declined to comment on the situation, saying they could not disclose potential targets in their investigations.
Peck released a statement late Friday to Region 8 News about the situation.
“I have known Ty Koons for several years. It is my understanding that Mr. Koons and Mayor Milligan had a friendship that went back many years as well. I do not know the context of their text exchange, nor any personal conversations the two may have had. I was unaware of the content to the text messages or the implications involved until after it had happened,” Peck said. “My campaign never authorized anyone to make contact with a fellow candidate regarding these, or any other allegations. There will be no further comment on the subject simply because we don’t know anything about it. We look forward to turning the conversation back to the issues facing Craighead County and hope the other candidates will help us do that.”
Long also said Friday that he had read the story in the Democrat-Gazette. He said he believes the situation is unfortunate, but that he was focused on his campaign.
Long said he trusts the Attorney General’s office will do their investigation and get to the bottom of the issue, noting ethics right now is a big issue in state politics.
