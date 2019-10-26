DEA approves vaping pens, e-cigs for Drug Take-Back drop-off

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Oct. 26 is National Drug Take-Back Day, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is now allowing new drug products to be disposed of at take-back locations.
Electronic smoking devices, such as e-cigarettes and vaping pens, can be dropped off, along with your unwanted drug prescriptions.
However, the DEA is stressing the importance of removing the batteries from the devices before turning them in.
A representative of the Jonesboro Police Department talked about how this new rule could possibly help parents with children who use vaping devices.
“Younger adults participating in it (vaping) that are still living at home with mom and dad and maybe are trying to get a handle on it (might find this useful),” says Anne Marie Robinson, JPD’s Evidence Technician. “They can find ways to dispose of those and get those out of the hands they don’t need to be (in).”
Click here to find a drug take-back location near you.
