Families travel to A-State for preview day, homecoming

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens of prospective students and faculty didn’t let the rain hinder them from attending Preview Day at Arkansas State University.
On Saturday, families from across the nation had the opportunity to get a peek at what the university has to offer as they prepare for the Fall 2020 semester.
One current student says the day gets even better because visitors get a chance to see what homecoming on campus is like as the Red Wolves celebrate.
“I think it’s a great day because there’s just a lot more going on, a lot for them to see what’s going on for a day like homecoming,” says A-State ambassador, Sierra Bright.
