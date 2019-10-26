Fire reported at Walnut Ridge nursing home

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are now at the scene of a fire at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab, according to a post on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
The post noted that Fire Chief Frank Owens said the fire was under control but that the building received a considerable amount of smoke.
“Ambulances are being staged but no injuries are reported at this time,” the post noted.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said authorities got a call around 8:10 p.m. Friday from an employee at the nursing home about a dryer on fire.
Snapp said the sprinkler system was activated and put out the fire, which was contained to the laundry room.
No evacuation was needed and crews are working to clean up the area now, Snapp said.
Officials also said Walnut Ridge police is at the scene and that officials are asking people to avoid the area, if at all possible.
