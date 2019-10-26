Medical marijuana facility plans to open by mid-November

Medical marijuana facility plans to open by mid-November
Officials with NEA Full Spectrum announced Saturday that they plan to open their medical marijuana facility by mid-November in the Brookland area. (Source: WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 26, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:46 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The construction of a Craighead County medical marijuana facility is continuing with officials hopeful that it will be open by mid-November.

According to a post on the NEA Full Spectrum Facebook page, crews are working on the facility on Highway 49 North in Brookland.

Hello Northeast Arkansas!! I just wanted to give everyone a quick update on opening status. The facility is coming...

Posted by NEA full spectrum on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Contractors are expected to release it to the facility by mid-November.

“We are currently working hard to ensure that we will be ready for state inspections a (as) soon as possible after that,” the post noted. “Thank you for your patience and we are looking forward to serving you.”

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.