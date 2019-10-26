Power outages reported in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The rains and weather Friday also caused power outages throughout Region 8.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, a power outage was reported around 8 p.m. in the Wimpy and Weaver areas of Jonesboro near Valley View school.
Entergy Arkansas also reported on its website that nearly 530 customers in Stone County were without power as well as about 20 customers in Cleburne County.
Also, North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 20 customers in the Ash Flat area were without power Friday evening.
