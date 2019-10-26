Running in the rain for a cause: 11th annual Downtown J-Town 5K

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The rain didn’t stop people from waking up and running in the Downtown J-Town 5k Saturday morning.
Families, Inc. Counseling Services held its 11th annual Downtown J-Town 5K race in Jonesboro.
A participant said running in the race was a win-win situation for a good cause.
“Actually running in the rain is quite nice. It keeps you cool, but you do get a little warm after a while," says Tanja McKay. "(Overall) it’s actually quite a pleasant experience if you’re into running.”
A $1,000 prize purse was awarded to the top finishers, and all proceeds from the race will go to the City Youth Ministries non-profit organization.
