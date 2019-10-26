Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/25/19)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from October 25th here.
Jonesboro (Albert George 50 yard TD run)
Nominee number 1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Jonesboro’s Albert George breaks away for a 50 yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. He rushed for 241 yards and 4 scores as the Golden Hurricane hand Searcy their first loss. The 44-34 victory has JHS tied for 1st in the 6A East.
Valley View (Travis Graf 56 yard INT return for TD)
Nominee number 2 is Valley View. Travis Graf highlighted a Blazer shutout. He returned a 2nd quarter interception 56 yards for a touchdown. Valley View beat Greene County Tech 39-0 to improve to 8 and oh on the season.
Westside (Logan McPherson 39 yard TD run)
Our third nominee is Westside. Logan McPherson finds a hole and he’s off 39 yards for a score. He rushed for 413 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Warriors rout Rivercrest 41-10. Westside remains in the 4A-3 title race.
Harrisburg (Samuel Moore 42 yard TD pass to Chase Faulkner)
Our final nominee is Harrisburg. Samuel Moore on play action and Chase Faulkner would not be denied. The 42 yard touchdown gave the Hornets an early lead. They beat Walnut Ridge 44-15 to clinch their first playoff spot in 8 years.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
