A-State volleyball closes road trip with 3-0 loss at Louisiana

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LAFAYETTE, La. (10/26/19) – On Saturday night at Earl K. Long Gym, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-22) decision to Louisiana.
The Red Wolves (13-8, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) got another double-double performance from Julianna Cramer, who handing out 11 assists to go along with 11 digs against the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-14, 5-5).
Macey Putt led the Red Wolves offensively with seven kills and 12 digs, while Paulina Sobolewska collected a match-high 16 digs.
Set 1 – Louisiana 25-12 In the opening set, the Ragin’ Cajuns got out to an early lead that stretched out to as much as 13. Louisiana took advantage of 13 attack errors by the Red Wolves to take a 1-0 lead in the match with a 25-12 first-set decision.
Brown led the way offensively with five kills with Sobolewska collecting five digs.
Set 2 – Louisiana 25-16 After A-State knotted up the second set at 3-all on a kill by Putt, the Ragin’ Cajuns took eight of the next 10 points to take an 11-5 lead. A 4-0 run later stretched that lead out to 21-11, Louisiana’s largest lead of the set
The Red Wolves fought back with a quick 3-0 run to make it 22-15, but Louisiana claimed three of the last four points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Putt led A-State on offense with four kills in the set, with Cramer leading defensively with six digs.
Set 3 – Louisiana 25-22 The Ragin’ Cajuns took an early 5-2 lead, but a 3-0 run by the Red Wolves knotted things up at 5-all. Louisiana would take three more points before A-State battled back to take a 9-8 lead into a Cajuns timeout.
An 8-0 run helped Louisiana regain the lead at 16-9, although A-State would claw back to tie up the set at 19. The Ragin’ Cajuns held off the Red Wolves’ late surge, taking six of the last nine points to take a tight third-set decision and win the match.
Josie Stanford led A-State offensively with three kills in the final set with Sobolewska leading in digs with nine.
Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana with 12 kills, while Avery Breaux guided the offense with 32 assists. Defensively, the Ragin’ Cajuns got six total blocks from Tia Jade Smith with Kelsey Bennett collecting a team-high 15 digs.
Next Up
A-State returns home for a three-match home stand that spans five days, taking on Georgia Southern (Nov. 1), Georgia State (Nov. 2) and Little Rock (Nov. 5). All three matches are slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT start at First National Bank Arena.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.