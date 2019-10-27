Bradford tosses 3 TD’s as Lyon rolls over Wayland Baptist 42-7

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Lyon College football team put together one of its most dominant performances of the season behind a big day from Isaiah Bradford and Randy Satterfield as the Scots overwhelmed Wayland Baptist by a score of 42-7 on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Stadium. Bradford threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, while Satterfield caught two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown.
With the win, the Scots improved to 5-2 overall (4-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) and secured at least a .500-record on the season with three games left to play. Wayland Baptist dropped to 3-4 (2-3 SAC) on the season with the loss.
Lyon took control of the game right from the start as the Scots forced the Pioneers into a three-and-out in the opening possession of the contest and marched right down the field for their first score. The Scots capped off an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown by Bradford on a quarterback keeper.
After another three-and-out by WBU on its next possession, Lyon went right back to work as Jayden Grant took a handoff for three yards. The Scots scored two plays later as Bradford connected with Satterfield for a 32-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 14-0.
The Lyon College defense continued to hold firm and forced Wayland Baptist into their third-straight three-and-out which led to a nine-play, 49-yard drive that resulted in a 15-yard touchdown reception by Satterfield from Bradford which put the Scots up 21-0 in the first quarter.
The Scots’ defense forced another WBU punt to open up the second quarter and responded with another scoring drive. Lyon was able to move the chains with several short-yardage plays before Bradford hit Josh Abel for a 44-yard pass that put the Scots just outside the red zone. A trio of penalties by WBU moved the ball up to the Pioneers’ two-yard line before Bradford hit Dalton Poteet for a touchdown as the two teams headed into halftime with the Scots leading by a score of 28-0.
Wayland Baptist was able to score its only touchdown of the game with just under a minute left in the third quarter on a one-yard quarterback keeper by Mitchell Parsley only to see the Scots answer back on the ensuing kickoff as Satterfield returned the kick 87-yards to the house to put the Scots ahead, 35-7 after three quarters.
Lyon added the final score of the game midway through the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak by Bradford.
Bradford completed 13-of-24 passes for 187 yards and the three passing touchdowns. He added 34 yards on the ground on 12 attempts and the two scores. Satterfield caught a team-high four passes for 52 yards and two touchdown receptions.
Clayton Thrasher and Sam Taylor collected a game-high nine total tackles each to lead the Scots defensively. Thrasher accounted for two tackles-for-loss, while Taylor also had an interception.
Parsley completed 15-of-30 passes for 156 yards with two interceptions for WBU.
The Scots will now prepare for their toughest challenge of the season as they will head to Surprise, Ariz., and look to knock off No. 15 Ottawa-Arizona next Saturday at 9 p.m. (CT).
