Harding posts seventh straight win with 47-13 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma

Press Release from Harding University Athletics
ALVA, Okla. – Junior fullback Cole Chancey recorded his second 200-yard rushing game of the season, and the Harding defense held Northwestern Oklahoma scoreless in the second half in a 47-13 victory over the Rangers Saturday at Ranger Field.
The victory was the seventh straight for 18th-ranked Harding and pushed the Bisons to 7-1 overall and in the GAC. Harding remains in a three-way tie for second place in the GAC.
Northwestern Oklahoma fell to 2-6 overall and in the GAC and lost its ninth straight to Harding.
Chancey rushed for 206 yards on 30 carries and two first-half TD. He moved past Romo Westbrook into second place on Harding's career rushing list with 3,279 yards.
With Harding leading 20-13 at halftime, the Bisons took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 76 yards on 12 plays with quarterback Preston Paden scoring on a 6-yard TD run to put Harding ahead 27-13.
Harding continued to tack on the points with a 37-yard field goal by Grant Ennis late in the third quarter. The Bisons scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth on a 29-yard scoring run by Tristan Tucker and a 7-yard TD run by Robert Wilcke.
Northwestern State scored on a 25-yard TD pass from Trent Easley to Kentrez Bell in the second quarter but the Rangers twice had deep drives into Harding territory that resulted in field goals.
Northwestern had 246 total yards in the first half but only 63 yards and two first downs in the second half.
Harding rushed for 413 yards and six TD. The Bisons eclipsed the 400-yard for the third consecutive game.
Harding returns to First Security Stadium Saturday to take on East Central for Senior Day.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.